WARRIORS skipper Knowledge Musona has arrived in the country for the back-to-back AFCON qualifying matches against Algeria.

Musona arrived this afternoon together with the England-based trio of Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Chicksen and Jordan Zemura.

Terrence Dzvukamanja, who plays for Orlando Pirates in South Africa, arrived earlier in the day. The four players joined a small group of early birds that included goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, Divine Lunga, Ovidy Karuru, Prince Dube, Alec Mudimu and Talbert Shumba.

Also expected on Monday was Jimmy Dzingai, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kuda Mahachi, Khama Billiat and David Moyo. The last batch that comprises Teenage Hadebe, Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi is expected on Tuesday.

Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, has been conducting some training sessions with the team since Sunday at Alex Sports Club in Harare.

The Warriors are scheduled to leave for Algeria later tomorrow. Zimbabwe will play Algeria on Thursday in Algiers and then return home for the second leg scheduled for next Monday at the National Sports Stadium.

