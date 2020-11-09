Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe international forward, Tino Kadewere, said his dream came true after scoring a brace that handed Olympique Lyon a comeback 2-1 victory over Saint-Etienne in Sunday’s Rhone-Alpes derby.

The 24-year-old forward came off the bench to replace Moussa Dembele in the 57th minute and made the difference with two well-taken goals.

His team were behind at half-time.

Kadewere had told reporters before the match that he dreamt of scoring a double and the dream came true.

“I dreamt about this, I’m very happy, the most important thing is to have won, we did that for us and for the fans,” he told the Lyon website.

” They weren’t with us at the stadium but I know they were all in front of the TV. We will take the three points, we’ll do what it takes to perform well this season.

“I’m not only happy for myself but also for the team… We are a group, everyone deserves to play, I stayed focused because the coach told me I was going to play.

“The free-kick we had worked on in training and it worked… It’s a great feeling to win my first derby.

“I think it was great today. I am very happy personally. It was a derby and it was very important for us and the supporters. ”

Kadewere set some records in the process as he became the first first player to come from the bench and score a brace in the Derby.

Lyon found themselves trailing following Anthony Lopes’ own goal in the 40th minute.

But Kadewere’s goals in the 65th and 74th minutes turned the game around and secured all three points for the hosts.

Kadewere was assisted by Ivorian Maxwel Cornet for his two efforts which stretched his tally to three goals after nine Ligue 1 matches.

He is expected in Zimbabwe on Tuesday to join the Warriors for the back-to-back AFCON qualifying matches against Algeria.

Like this: Like Loading...