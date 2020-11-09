Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

TWO more people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, while 33 tested positive positive in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says the two deaths were reported in Bulawayo and Manicaland provinces.

The new deaths bring Bulawayo’s total to 64 and the province has been reporting deaths almost every day.

Of the new 33 cases, 14 were recorded in Bulawayo, four in Harare four in Manicaland and four in Mashonaland East.

The other new cases were reported in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

“As at 08 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 531 confirmed cases, including 8 005 recoveries and 253 deaths,” read the report.

@thamamoe

