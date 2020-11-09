Showbiz Reporter

The news of socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s death has left many personalities who interacted and partied with him shattered.

Most are taking to various social media platforms to express their shock and pain with one of Ginimbi’s top friends, Tazvi Mhaka popularly known as Chief J in entertainment circle being the latest.

“The pain is so so sharp. It’s like my heart is being ripped apart by a sharp, sharp knife. It’s just unbearable and my mind has gone into a massive blockage,” wrote Chief J on his Facebook page.

He said what hurts him the most is that Ginimbi who he described as a brother, died a few months after his mum and brother Andrew.

“So soon after you lost your mum and sibling! This is just so painful. You were a brother, friend and family. It is so devastating to lose you at a time I thought the next best level after Covid was for us to conquer Africa with business lessons learnt on the Southern part of the continent.”

Ginimbi, whom Chief J said worked and played hard was a humble person.

“You’re an example of hard work and being smart on opportunities. Genius on your trade! You played hard obviously to cool your sweat, but in it all, you weren’t corky but you remained humble. You never fought back and were massively generous to even random people. Your genius in business and play shall always be remembered. Rest in power my guy!”

