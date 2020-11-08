THE MDC Alliance on Saturday held primary elections to choose a candidate for ward 8 Mzilikazi following the death of councillor Ronia Mudara on July 13.

BY SILAS NKALA

Edwin Ndlovu won the internal party elections after polling 150 votes.

Other contestants were Lezina Mohammed who polled 100 votes, Thandekile Moyo (66) and Mqoqi Ncube (9).

Ndlovu said: “Actually, I have started working with the community by assisting them with water through hiring bowsers for them. I am also assisting with rehabilitating existing boreholes to ease water woes in the ward. I promise to provide servant leadership to the residents.”

The first attempt to hold the primary elections on October 11 was aborted after women in the province staged protests demanding that the ward be reserved for women.

The party’s Bulawayo province had submitted the names of Moyo, Mohammed and Thandazani Mhlanga, all females along with the male candidates — Edwin Ndlovu, Wesley Moyo, Newman Ndlovu, Mqoqi Ncube and Thulani Ncube.

However, Newman was disqualified because he had previously contested as an independent candidate and needed to re-apply to the national executive council (NEC) for readmission.

Indications were that Bulawayo province had preferred female candidates to contest the ward, but that failed because the NEC was not in support of the idea.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende said the request for a female candidate had not reached his office.

“Our party policy is that every candidate who qualifies to contest an election must be given a chance because we are a mass party. The province must have directed their request to the NEC since this is not an administrative decision. Everyone who has applied and qualities to contest must be given a

chance.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...