A BOLT of lightning struck a tuckshop in Odzi last Friday, killing one person, leaving four others seriously injured, NewsDay has learnt.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the tuckshop owner Blessing Nechipare died on the spot, while four other persons who had sought shelter in the building were severely burnt and are still admitted at Rusape General Hospital.

