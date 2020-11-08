Phyllis Kachere, Harare Bureau

Popular Harare businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, who was well known for his love for finer things in life is no more.

Ginimbi, 36, who was travelling to his Domboshava home following a night of partying at his Dreams nightclub in the capital city was involved in a head on collision along Borrowdale Road in Harare.

The accident which occurred at around 4.45am yesterday involved his Rolls Royce and a Honda Fit.

Ginimbi who was in the company of three friends died together with his friends who were burnt beyond recognition in the vehicle. Police had a torrid time as they battled onlookers and passing motorists who tried to steal a glimpse of the burnt Rolls Royce whose engine had detached from the vehicle when it crashed into a tree.

Although police could not immediately release the names of the other deceased three who were all passengers in the Rolls Royce, it is believed they are local socialite Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli and two other foreigners; Elisha from Mozambique and controversial Malawi businessman Limumba Karim who was on that country’s police wanted list who had travelled to Zimbabwe for Moana’s birthday party.

Police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the news. He said Ginimbi’s car hit a tree and caught fire.

“He was assisted and taken out of the car, but died on the spot. The three people who were travelling with him also died in the accident with the bodies burnt beyond recognition. The two people who were in the Honda Fit were taken to hospital,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident said soon after the crash, Ginimbi got out of the car alive and walked briefly before he collapsed and died instantly. The witnesses say the other three passengers could be heard screaming and efforts to rescue them proved futile as the car doors had jammed and would not open.

“We heard a loud thud upon impact of the head on collision and rushed to the scene. Ginimbi walked out of the car and briefly walked away but he collapsed and died. We could hear screams from the other three passengers, but we failed to open the car doors as they had jammed.

“Before long, the car exploded into a ball of fire and we watched helplessly, unable to help the trapped three passengers,” said a neighbourhood security guard who witnessed the accident on his way home after a nightshift patrol in the neighbourhood.

The guard said the Rolls Royce was speeding and it was trying to overtake a vehicle that was in front, resulting in the head on collision with the Honda Fit that was coming from the opposite direction.

“The Rolls Royce careered out of the road and hit a tree before it exploded into a ball of fire. The whole scene occurred within seconds,” said the guard who preferred anonymity.

At around 6:30AM, Ginimbi’s body was being removed from the scene of the accident to the mortuary.

Various police departments and their heads that include the Central Investigations Department (Scene), Criminal Investigations Department (Homicide), Police Suburban District Headquarters, and Borrowdale Police were at the scene of the accident by 6am.

Police had a torrid time as they tried to extricate the bodies from the shell of the Rolls Royce whose engine had detached from the vehicle upon impact.

Ginimbi’s business partner Dr Peter Gwaza, who arrived on the scene at around 6.45am described the accident as horrific and kept watch as the police rescuing team plotted the extricating process.

Hundreds of onlookers milled around the accident scene as they jostled to catch a glimpse of the burnt Rolls Royce and charred bodies of the trapped passengers.

Initially, the rescuing team tried to use garden implements that had been offered by the community around the area of the accident to open the doors of the Rolls Royce but these proved ineffective as the fortified doors would not budge. The senior police officers who were at the scene then drove a few kilometres down the road to pick up a gas cutting torch owner Mr Shadreck Matsvaire who eventually assisted in cutting and opening the jammed doors at around 8.30am.

Soon after the jammed door was open, CID Scene and Homicide officers and Doves Funeral Services undertakers swung into action as they moved to take out the charred body of the front passenger. But they soon realised they could not remove the two bodies that were at the back seat as sophisticated equipment was needed to open the roof of the Rolls Royce.

Harare Fire Brigade, who initially arrived at the accident scene and left around 6.30am, had to be called back to help extricate the two bodies from the back seat of the mangled Rolls Royce. They eventually arrived around 9am and took over the extricating process using a holmatro pump which they used to cut off the Rolls Royce’s roof in order to facilitate the removal of two bodies.

Five hours after the accident, the last body was extricated from the Rolls Royce by 10.03am and all the three bodies were ferried by Doves Funeral Services to their funeral parlour.

