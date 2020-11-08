Midlands Bureau Chief

A 33-year-old Gweru man who raped a 10-year-old girl several times in nine hours, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The girl, as a result of the sexual assault, spent one week in hospital and now has walking difficulties.

The Grade Five pupil had to undergo blood transfusion after she lost a lot of blood as a result of the horrific act.

The court also heard that medical personal at Gweru Provincial Hospital had to suture her privates.

The man who pleaded not guilty was however convicted by Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa due to overwhelming evidence.

Mrs Msipa, while passing sentence, said there is a need for courts to pass deterrent sentences to such callous men.

She said as a result of the sexual assault, the complainant can no longer walk properly and will always be reminded about the rape the rest of her life.

“The accused acted in a very cruel manner and it is the duty of the courts to pass tougher sentences to deter would be offenders. The accused is sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two years of his sentence are suspended on condition of good behaviour,” said Mrs Msipa.

Prosecutor Mr Kelvin Guveya told the court that on October 14 last year around 7pm, at their plot on the outskirts of Gweru, the complainant was home with her mother (43) when the man arrived.

The man knocked at the kitchen door and the complainant’s mother attended to him.

The accused asked for directions to use when going to another fellow villager’s homestead.

The complainant’s mother showed the man the path to use before she returned to the kitchen and closed the door behind her.

After a few minutes, the man returned, stood by the door and proposed love to the victim’s mother.

His proposal was turned down before he threatened to set the kitchen on fire.

Sensing danger, the complainant’s mother instructed her daughter to stop whatever she was doing and flee from the scene.

When the complainant’s mother opened the door, the accused person who was standing by the door allegedly grabbed the woman and slapped her while the complainant ran away shouting for help but to no avail.

The complainant’s mother managed to free herself before running away but in a different direction from which the girl had taken.

The accused person left the complainant’s mother and ran towards the complainant and caught up with her.

The man dragged the complainant into a nearby bush and raped her several times the whole night and only released her around 4am the following day.

A medical report indicates that the complainant had severe lacerations on her genitalia.

She lost a lot of blood during the rape and had to undergo blood transfusion.

She is now failing to walk properly.

Like this: Like Loading...