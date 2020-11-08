Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has commended a Turkish organisation for responding to Bulawayo’s worsening water crisis by drilling three solar powered boreholes to supply residents with water.

Bulawayo is experiencing a biting water crisis that has seen residents receiving water only once a week while some areas have gone for more than eight months without running water.

Residents now rely on communal boreholes as council struggles to deliver water.

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation drilled the three boreholes with eight taps in Entumbane, Pelandaba West and Cowdray Park suburbs.

The officials did not reveal how much it cost to drill and equip the boreholes.

The three boreholes were commissioned yesterday at the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) provincial officers in Entumbane suburb where one of the boreholes has been drilled.

Government, Bulawayo City Council, Turkish Embassy officials and Turkiye Diyanet Foundation representatives attended the commissioning.

The solar powered boreholes are part of 30 boreholes that the Turkish people have drilled in several parts of the country to address the devastating water crisis.

Speaking during the commissioning Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube, said cultivation of good relationships with other nations is important if the country is to develop and address some of its challenges.

“This is the beginning of a good relationship with the Turkish and the French. Let’s all work towards strengthening this relationship. Zimbabwe is a peaceful country with a friendly people. It needs to work with all the nations to develop,” said Minister Ncube.

She commended Turkiye Diyanet Foundation officials starting with its Bulawayo’s representative Sheikh Isaac Ali for reaching to international organisations in a bid to address the water crisis.

Minister Ncube said without his involvement it was not going to be easy to lure the Turkish humanitarian organisation to drill boreholes for the people of Bulawayo.

She challenged residents to safeguard the donated infrastructure so that its not vandalised.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube who attended the event said the public should join forces in addressing the prevailing water crisis.

“We have always had water crisis almost every four years but this crisis is the worst in the city’s living memory. Even the 1992 water crisis was not this bad. So, we want to thank the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation for this donation. It might not address the water crisis we are facing but it will definitely provide relief to the residents. The crisis that we are experiencing calls for all stakeholders to work together to address the challenge we are facing. As council we cannot address this crisis alone,” said Mr Dube.

The Turkish team’s head of delegation Mr Oguzhan Adsiz said Turkey was committed to strengthen relations with the people of Zimbabwe.

He said the borehole donations are part of their humanitarian work and they have already drilled 30 similar boreholes in other parts of the country.

Turkish Embassy official Mr Adam Yidi Wadi represented the Turkish Ambassador Mr Hakan Kivach. — @nqotshili

