Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

DISCUSSING Gukurahundi cannot be avoided if the country is to come up with solutions to address the emotive subject, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Dr Joram Gumbo said Gukurahundi is one of the reasons why some citizens do not have national identity documents.

He said it is through dialogue that problems bedevilling the country can be addressed even the most sensitive ones.

The issue of access to national documentation was revealed by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) which conducted a commission of inquiry into access to national documentation with its findings outlining that Gukurahundi is one of the reasons some citizens do not have birth certificates and IDs.

Minister Gumbo said President Mnangagwa has led the way in encouraging people to openly discuss issues to do with Gukurahundi in order to bring about healing and closure to the issue.

The Minister who was in Bulawayo last week touring a number of projects being implemented under the Government’s 100-day cycle, said President Mnangagwa made it clear that every citizen should have access to national documents including those who were affected by Gukurahundi.

This was after he was told that some children at a Children’s Home, he visited had not identity documents although their issues were not related to Gukurahundi.

“I’ve already told the officials here that His Excellency when he came to Bulawayo he discussed about this issue of birth certificates and IDs and Government will facilitate the issuing of such documents especially to victims of Gukurahundi which is an issue that we cannot avoid talking about,” said Minister Gumbo.

He said officials at children’s homes facing challenges of obtaining birth certificates for their children should write to Registrar General who has has been instructed to assist people to access such documents.

“His Excellency has already instructed the RG to assist so people will not face difficulties if they contact his office requesting assistance to obtain such documents,” said Minister Gumbo.

Obtaining birth certificates for children at most children’s home across the country is said to be a big challenge but Minister Gumbo said this is now a thing of the past.

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare assists the children’s homes in getting documentation for the abandoned children.

Minister Gumbo said it was worrying that some families were abandoning children especially when their parents die.

He said Government has taken a proactive role in looking after abandoned children.

“In towns and villages across the country, efforts are being made to stitch together family support mechanisms for the growing number of children orphaned by HIV/Aids and now Covid-19 among other diseases. In order to cater for their basic needs, Government has come up with a number of safety nets that are assisting affected children either directly or through families, communties and children’s homes where some of these children are being looked after,” said Minister Gumbo. — @nqotshili

