THE Lupane Provincial Hospital which will be the first Matabeleland North referral health institution is now 50 percent complete and the opening of the economy following the Covid-19 outbreak is set to speed up progress.

The construction began in 2005 and there was hope that a referral health centre will soon be available and reduce travelling costs to Bulawayo for those seeking treatment.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care abandoned the original plan which was used for the current structure as it was deemed outdated and the intention is to come up with a new one which will incorporate modern facilities at a cost of $30 million.

Government re-committed $50 million towards the project during the last budgetary allocations, thereby reviving construction of the hospital.

Once complete, Lupane Provincial Hospital is expected to serve as a referral health centre for all seven district hospitals in Matabeleland North province.

In an interview yesterday, Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo said the completion of the hospital was part of the priorities set by the new dispensation.

He said with the airport now open, more craftsmen from China who were given the tender to construct the hospital will soon come back to ensure it is completed on time.

Minister Moyo said the completion of the hospital will bring health care services closer to the people hence it was one of the projects top on the province’s priority list.

“I am happy to share that there has been huge progress on the construction of the provincial hospital in Lupane. As it stands, we have managed to complete 50 percent of the work and I am confident that with the opening of airports, more work will be done,” said Minister Moyo.

He projected that by the end of December, 60 percent of the work will be done as the Government is determined to complete construction as soon as possible.

“The hospital structures are now at window level and at this rate I am positive that construction will be completed soon. We have waited so long for a provincial hospital and people from our districts deserve their own referral hospital which will cut travelling costs to Bulawayo and other areas,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the the hospital will have specialists like other provincial hospitals and will decongest Bulawayo’s Mpilo Central and United Bulawayo Hospitals.

“We are working towards a scenario where our people are able to access health care services right here in Lupane instead of spending money going to Bulawayo or Harare to seek specialist services as is the case now,” said Minister Moyo. [email protected]

