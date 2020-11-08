Herald Reporter

Police have confirmed that the late Genius Kadungure was driving his Royce Rolls with three other passengers along Borrowdale Road in Harare on his way to his home in Domboshava.

When he got to the Philadelphia area in Borrowdale where the accident occurred, he was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit which had two people.

Police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ginimbi’s car hit a tree and caught fire.

“He was assisted and was taken out of the car but died on the spot.

The three people who were travelling with him also died in the accident with the bodies burnt beyond recognition.

The two people who were in the Honda Fit were taken to hospital.

