SOCIALITE and flamboyant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure (36) died in the wee hours of Sunday in a (head-on-collision) car accident along Borrowdale road in the capital on his way home to Domboshava.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who confirmed the death to NewsDay Life & Style said Ginimbi died on the spot together with three other people, adding that investigations are still underway.

“I can confirm the death of Genius Kadungure that happened along Borrowdale road is a suspected speeding. It was a head on collision and the other car caught fire,” he said.

Famed for his white parties, Ginimbi according to friends was driving his Rolls-Roys coming from imbibing at his Dreams night club situated in the avenues area in Harare.

Mourners are gathered at his mansion in Domboshava.

Condolences are coming from across the spectrum.

Former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere tweeted; “Genius Kadungure~This is unbearable. A young man who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well Boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP.”

