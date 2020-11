Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

Socialite Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi has died.

Kadungure died this morning in a road accident which occurred along Borrowdale Road in Harare. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the unfortunate incident.

“The accident occurred this morning along Borrowdale Road and it is alleged that Kadungure died on spot.

“We are still gathering more information on the issue.”

