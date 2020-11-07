THE International Labour Organisation (ILO) says labour disputes and conflicts are inherent in all labour relations systems.

It says they tend to occur when the collective bargaining process is reaching a breaking point and, if not resolved, often give rise to industrial action, such as strikes. The establishment of a system for the prevention and settlement of labour disputes is therefore a cornerstone of sound labour relations policy.

An effective labour dispute settlement system helps to contain labour conflicts within economically and socially acceptable bounds and to promote an atmosphere of industrial peace. This in turn contributes to the maintenance of a climate that is conducive to development, economic efficiency and social equity.

In addition, the ILO says the effective resolution of labour disputes is closely linked to promotion of the right to collective bargaining.

The structure of dispute settlement systems is normally designed to promote collective bargaining, for example by requiring the parties to exhaust all the possibilities of reaching a negotiated solution or to exhaust the dispute settlement procedures provided for by their collective agreement.

There are laid down procedures in terms of grievance resolution for various professions in the country and civil servants are not exception. It is therefore surprising that some teachers have resorted to staying at home, while negotiations for a review of their working conditions are underway. We find such actions not palatable and against the spirit of ubuntu.

It is not surprising that the Government has decided to remove from its payroll nurses who have decided not to report to work while pushing for a salary review.

The Health Services Board last week said 1 032 nurses had been struck off the payroll for refusing to resume normal working hours, while negotiations for a review of their salaries and working conditions are being done.

In addition, the Government said teachers who have been absconding from work risk action being taken against them as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is now demanding the list of all those who have not been reporting for duty since the reopening of schools in September.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has directed the ministry to take appropriate action against those teachers who are not reporting for duty and apply the principle of “No work no pay”. Provincial Education Directors have been directed to gather attendance information including names of teachers at all the schools and submit it to Head Office every Friday until further notice.

Primary and secondary schools in Zimbabwe closed in March, just a week before the end of the first term following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations, Government reopened schools in phases starting with examination classes — Grade 7, Form Four and Six which opened on September 28. All teachers were supposed to report for duty with effect from the date but some did not citing incapacitation. On October 26 Grade Six, Form Three and Five reopened and the last group is reopening tomorrow.

According to a memorandum from Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela all provincial education directors and schools authorities should submit names of teachers who have not been reporting for duty since September 28.

The PSC said it noted with concern that from September 28 to date, some teachers in schools that have Zimsec Examination classes have not been reporting for duty.

“The Commission is therefore directing the ministry to take appropriate action against those teachers who are not reporting for duty on the bases of the Public Service regulations as well as the ‘No work no pay’ principle,” said PSC secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.

