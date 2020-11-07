OUTGOING Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rungsung Masakui has completed his tour of duty after serving for four years. Ambassador Masakui spoke to our Deputy News Editor Kuda Bwititi about the growing relations between Harare and New Delhi during his tenure.

Q: How do you describe your tenure as India’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe?

A: My tour of duty in Zimbabwe in the last four-and-half years has been a very fulfilling one in that I have been afforded the opportunity to contribute my best towards the enhancement of multifaceted relationships between the two countries. The areas of co-operation include political, economic, developmental, capacity building, people-to-people and cultural spheres.

Q: What have been your most memorable moments?

A: The most fulfilling moment and if you would want to call it “achievement”obviously is the visit by my Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in November 2018. This was the highest-level visit that took place after a gap of more than 22 years. During that visit, six MOUs (memoranda of understanding) were signed. There was the announcement for the US$310 million Indian lines of credit for the extension of Hwange Power Plant.

The other was the US$23 million deal for upgrading Bulawayo Thermal Station and another US$19 million for Deka Pumping Station and a pipeline from Deka to Hwange Thermal Plant.

Announcements for grants of US$2,91 million for the upgrading of the Indo-Zimbabwe Technology Centre, Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre and medicines worth US$2 million were made during the visit.

I got the opportunity to facilitate the government of India’s donation of US$2 million during the drought and Cyclone Idai disaster. We donated 1 500 tonnes of rice, five tranches of medicine worth US$2 million and 10 ambulances. I have supported the Harare Institute of Technology to tie up and sign 16 MOUs with technical universities in India. From 2010 to 2020, 406 Mtech (Master of Technology) students from Zimbabwe have graduated from the 16 Indian universities.

Several business delegations visited Zimbabwe and vice versa during my four-year tenure. An annual Cultural Festival named “India in the Sunshine City” festival was also held.

This festival brought India on the cultural map of Zimbabwe as it showcased the best of India — music, dance, yoga and of course food.

During this period, I managed to develop our property at 25 Piers Road. The India House extension project was completed and I managed to live in that house for a good three months ahead of my departure.

Other areas include the visa-on-arrival facility for Indians to Zimbabwe. This was extended during my tenure. The Government of Zimbabwe has consistently supported all our candidature.

Q: What have been the low points?

A: If there is one area I could have expected more, it is the health sector. When I arrived in 2016, one of the main items on my agenda was to have one Indian hospital providing healthcare services to Zimbabweans here in Zimbabwe.

I wanted a scenario where Zimbabweans who travel to India would not need to do so as there would be a state-of-the-art Indian hospital in Zimbabwe.

That has not happened for various reasons. We tried first with PSMI (Park View Hospital) but after two years we hit a brick wall. The Ekusileni Hospital project in Bulawayo met the same fate. We tried St. Annes Hospital (at private level) without much success. However, what is positive is that several big chain hospitals have shown interest in setting up projects in Zimbabwe. So there is still hope that such a hospital can still be established locally.

Q: What were the stumbling blocks on the Ekusileni Hospital project, given that everything seemed to be shaping up?

A: Ekusileni project was awarded to an Indian group, Sharda Hospital. However, the approvals on the requests by Sharda for facilitation on various issues took more than a year to be completed. When the final offer was made, Sharda Group was given a very short time to take the offer, which they could not do because of their own reasons and the offer is no longer valid. It is unfortunate.

Q: What are the current statistics on trade between India and Zimbabwe?

A: After peaking in 2015 at US$255 million, trade gradually came down to US$220 million in 2018, before it hit US$190 million in 2019. These figures do not reflect the full potential of trade between the two countries. We are making all efforts to improve on this front. I need to mention that these figures do not include diamond exports to India because the diamonds come indirectly from other countries.

Our estimate of the value of diamonds imported by India from Zimbabwe is between US$40 to US$50 million. If this figure is taken into consideration, not only will the trade figures go up but the trade imbalance will come down.

Q: Are you satisfied with the implementation of deals signed during the visit by India’s Vice President?

A: Generally, yes. Six MOUs were signed during the visit by my Vice President. They are at various stages of implementation. Some of the projects have been slowed down by Covid-19 in both countries.

Q: We have seen Zimbabwe embarking on an aggressive anti-sanctions campaign. As a diplomat, do you think this campaign will achieve desired results?

A: This campaign has mobilised support from the region and other friendly countries. While I feel Zimbabwe has been successful in garnering solidarity, whether that will have desired results is completely another thing. We will have to wait and see. But this campaign is indeed a step in the right direction.

Q: India’s Varun Beverages, through its brands like Pepsi, 7-Up and Sting, has turned out to be a huge success story in Zimbabwe. What are your reflections on this project?

A: I still remember in 2016 when Mr (Ravi Kant) Jaipuria, the chairperson of Varun Beverages, in one of the press conferences, said that he was “bullish” about the Zimbabwe market. When we look back today, we can see that he was visionary. But his endeavour would not have been coming to what it is today if it was not for the support from the Government of Zimbabwe.

The project was given “National Project Status” in recognition of its contribution to the economy by way of facilitating its business in a very transparent manner. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has been co-operative in terms of settling legacy debt issues. All these factors have made the company proud to be a part of Zimbabwe’s business success story.

Q: Are there any other major investors from India that we can look forward to coming to Zimbabwe, and if so, who are they?

A: Currently I am not in a position to mention any. But certainly the future looks bright.

Q: What is your next port of call?

A: I will be proceeding to become India’s Ambassador to Jamaica. I look forward to the mission and I hope that the people there are as warm and friendly as the people of Zimbabwe.

