Welcome to sweet November.

It is one of my favourite month because of the season of senses it carries.

I know that a month is left before we say goodbye to 2020 and some have failed to achieve their goals because of the global pandemic but six months down the lane, I am sure you have adapted to the situation.

The month of November is associated with several connotations, some say it is sacred and you can’t host any function be it weddings or parties.

Anyway it depends with the person because some are continuing with normalcy. Again the month is dedicated to men with beard. They call it, “No-Shave November” or “Movember” (a portmanteau of the Australian-English diminutive word for moustache, “mo”, and “November”) which is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

The goal or should I say the motto be, “Changing the face of men’s health”.

So gentlemen, get ready to put down razors, scissors or clippers and grow out hair for cancer prevention.

You can sign up in the challenge.

But for those with the beard, you still need to take care of it.

Months ago, I wrote about the fake beard which has been trending, where youngsters at the age of 20 years having huge beard and many people were wondering how.

Yes, some have those genes while others were buying the fake hair and it is pasted on their face. Still they can go ahead and promote the culture, for those who are interested. Internationally acclaimed barber Sam Hickey, Head Barber for Murdock London said you don’t have to worry about growing beard this season. He shared his tips.“The good thing about beard is that it can change how you perceive yourself and how confident you feel,” he wrote.

Be clean shaven

He said that you need to be clean shaven for “Movember” by preparing your skin properly.

Hickey suggested treating yourself to a barber shave, not only will it help you get in the right mind-set to start growing, but it will also make sure the shave is close but grows out easily.

“A proper shave reduces the risk of in-grown hairs as your beard grows and will make the initial grow-out phase more comfortable.

If you don’t have time to head to the barber, try using a good quality pre-shave oil, a hot towel, and a new razor and taking a few extra minutes to shave slowly,” he said.

It’s okay to cheat

Some guys can grow facial hair at lightning speed, but if you are not one of those lucky ones, it is okay to give yourself a head start.

On average, it takes about three months to grow a full beard, so thinking you can end Movember with a Ron Swanson moustache or Jason Momoa beard is setting yourself up for failure.

If you are worried about patchiness or sparse hair, it is okay to put down the razor earlier.

The same goes for maintaining your beard.

If you use a razor to maintain your cheek and necklines, that is not cheating, it is just good beard maintenance, according to Hickey.

Get the right products for your beard

Lots of guys get into beard growing with the assumption that there is no maintenance. Don’t’ be one of them. Gather your beard products before you start so you’re not scrambling when your beard starts to get itchy (or worse, smelly). No matter how long your beard is you have to clean it.

Hickey suggests four key products: a shampoo,conditioner, moisturiser, and oil.

I know most men would think it is only about women who usually purchase those products, but if you want a clean beard, remember it is just like hair, you ought to need to have the products.

All of these products will help keep your beard looking and feeling great well past the grow-out phase.

