Herald Reporter

Outgoing Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Toshiyuki Iwado, yesterday paid his farewell courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House and expressed satisfaction with his achievements during his tour duty.

Ambassador Iwado has served in Zimbabwe for the past three-and-half years and after meeting the President, he thanked him for his hospitality during his stay.

“I want to thank the President because under his leadership I have enjoyed my time here and we have enjoyed very cordial relations. I enjoyed very much my time here. I am happy that Zimbabwe is my last overseas posting before my retirement,” he said.

Ambassador Iwado said he had discussed areas of mutual interest with President Mnangagwa.

“We exchanged some views on areas of common interest and how we can improve further the areas of cooperation and other activities between the two countries,” he said.

Ambassador Iwado said had done his best to assist Zimbabwe as evidenced by the completion of various projects across the country. “There is the road works in Makuti; we have just finished Nyakomba Irrigation Scheme and during my stay we signed more than 20 grant aid schemes. Just recently, we signed the agreement to assist the health sector,” he said.

Japan funded the construction of the Chirundu-Makuti Highway for US$21 million while the Nyakomba Irrigation Scheme in Manicaland, was funded by a US$15 million grant under the Japanese Grant Aid.

The projects are expected to ease the movement of vehicles passing through Chirundu Border Post and boost crop production. Ambassador Iwado thanked President Mnangagwa for attending the 7th Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development held in Japan last year.

He said his country would follow-up on pledges it made to Zimbabwe during the conference where the President had a bi-lateral meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

