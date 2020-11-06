Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

The Salvation Army church has complemented Government efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 in schools by donating equipment worth thousands of United States dollars ahead of the last phase of the re-opening of schools scheduled next week.

The donation which is part of the Safe Return to Schools project being run by the church which dovetails with the Government’s commitment in the fight against the corona virus which has become a global concern.

The equipment which includes hand sanitizers, face masks, disinfectants, hand washing facilities and infra-red thermometers were distributed to 53 mission schools which comprise of 50 000 pupils and 600 staff throughout the country to ensure their safety in schools.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Harare today, Salvation Army Church Territorial Commander for Zimbabwe and Botswana Commissioner David Wayne Bungay said safe return to school of both pupils and staff must be prioritised as far as education was concerned in the country.

Comm Bungay said the donation would also lessen the burden of parents who were affected by Covid-19 lockdown, adding the church was concerned about the physical and social health of children.

“After getting an announcement from the government that schools will be re-opening in phases starting with those writing final examination this year followed by those writing next year and finally the rest of the grades. We saw the need for our schools to prepare for re-opening since the government trough the relevant ministry had said the equipment should be in place before opening,” said Comm Bungay.

“If we see schools in the country they rely on the fees paid by parents who the majority were affected by Covid-19 lockdown. Therefore, to lessen the burden on the shoulders of parents the Salvation Army church in Zimbabwe came up with two projects called Safe Return to School and Safe Return to Church,” said Comm Bungay.

Government had relaxed restrictions on gathering by allowing gatherings adhering to World Health Organisation guidelines.

Comm Bungay assured children and staff that they should not be worried adding that the church would continue to source funds through its public relations office.

“Covid 19 is still among us, the church through public relations office will continue to source funds to procure equipment to make the children safe in schools,” he said.

“Zimbabwe has done its best, we are concerned about the physical and social health of children. Teachers should not be worried thinking their lives are being jeopardised, we are concerned as a church and we are guided by the church guidelines,” said Comm Bungay.

Speaking at the same occasion, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry’ s Chief Director Human Resources representing the Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumsung Tabela thanked the church saying the equipment would complement the Government to curb the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the last phase of schools re-opening.

Ms Tabela urged the teachers to be lenient to the children as they would encounter queer behavior among students owing to the long holiday.

“This move symbolises a spirit of oneness between the church and the Government. The equipment will go a long way in complementing the Government in the fight against Covid-19. You are taking the health of our pupils seriously. You have to be lenient as you shall see some behavioral changes among students as a result of long holiday,” she said.

