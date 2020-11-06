Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa today capped 1 347 students at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) in an event filled day that saw him tour several projects that the institution is undertaking.

The bulk of ths students were capped virtually as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

President Mnangagwa, who is also Chancellor of the university, toured a goat project near Shamva where breeding of exotic and indigenous goats through artificial insemination is taking place.

He was also expected to officially open an optometry clinic in Bindura Town.

The optometry is a brain child of the university. BUSE Vice Chancellor, Professor Eddie Mwenje, said through innovation, the university has been producing sanitisers, personal protective equipment (PPEs), a development that helped the country in saving foreign currency.

Like this: Like Loading...