Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

POLICE in Hwange are investigating a case where a 34-year-old Hwange man who was suspected to be drunk allegedly died after frothing from the mouth. The incident occurred on Monday at House Number H29 in Makwika Village.

The house belongs to Ms Jacqueline Mwansa Bwala who is the informant in the case.

Police have identified the deceased as Godfrey Chenjejwa Ncube who was staying at D6.

There are two versions to Ncube’s death with some saying Ms Bwala was his girlfriend while others said she was a relative.

Police could not readily clarify the issue.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese was not available to comment.

However, a police source said an investigation had been launched to establish the cause of death.

“An investigation has been launched but so far what is known is that the now deceased was drunk when he visited the informant at her place of residence. The informant slept in the sitting room as the now deceased slept in the bedroom.

“On November 2 at around 4am the informant woke up and went to the bedroom to collect some clothes because she wanted to fetch water as there was no water in the area. She found the now deceased groaning continuously and producing odorless white foam from the mouth,” said the source.

The informant alerted some neighbours who rushed Ncube to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Makwika ward 15 Councillor Lovemore Ncube said Ncube had returned from his workplace in the Midlands province three days prior to his death.

“He arrived three days ago and had spent the day at nearby shops where he was seen by residents before he died on Monday morning,” he said.

The body was taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary waiting to be conveyed to Bulawayo for postmortem.

Ncube was once married and separated with his wife.

