TWO general hand workers at a mine in Gwanda have been arrested for allegedly stealing 100 kilograms of gold ore from their workplace.

Qhubekani Ndlovu (25) from Gwanda and Elias Sibanda from Nkayi (22) who both work at Plumstone Mine are set to appear at the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court on a date to be advised pending further investigation. They will proceed by way of summons.

According to State papers, the pair allegedly stole the gold ore on October 29 at night.

“On 29 October during the night the accused persons went to one of the mine shafts and stole 100 kilograms of gold ore which they transported to Sweet Bird Mine for milling. A security officer at the mine received a tip off on what the accused persons had done. He followed them to Sweet Bird Mine where he found them with the stolen gold ore leading to their arrest,” read the papers.

In another incident, a Gwanda man has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service for stealing his aunt’s sheep.

Nhlanganiso Moyo (27) of Halisupi Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty to stocktheft by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next two years. The remaining six months were further suspended on condition that he completes 210 hours of community service at Guyu Clinic.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Moyo stole a sheep from his aunt Ms Sibonile Sibanda on November 1.

“On 1 November during the night Moyo opened his aunt’s goat pen where he took one sheep and slaughtered it. He then woke up his aunt’s three grandchildren and instructed them to assist him cut the carcass and carry it to his homestead and they complied.

“Upon their return they informed the complainant that the accused person had slaughtered her sheep and taken the meat away. The complainant then reported the matter to members of the neighbourhood watch committee who followed Ndlovu to his homestead and found him in possession of the meat leading to his arrest,” she said.

