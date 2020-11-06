Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 60-YEAR-OLD man from Kamativi in Matabeleland North allegedly tried to kill his estranged wife by hitting her with an iron bar for refusing to have sex with him.

Martin Sibanda of Tatatongwa village in Tinde area under Chief Pashu allegedly hit Ms Joyce Muletambo Mathe whose age was not given once on the chest with an iron bar after she turned down his sexual advances.

The two are living in separation following undisclosed marital problems and Sibanda allegedly visited Ms Mathe and asked her to have sexual intercourse with him.

He picked an iron bar and pummeled her on the chest after she refused and she fell down.

Sibanda allegedly sat on her stomach and punched her severally on the face.

He also stamped on her neck and stomach as she lay helplessly on the ground.

Sibanda pleaded not guilty to attempted murder when trial opened before Hwange regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube.

He was remanded in custody to Monday next week for continuation of trial.

The State alleges that Sibanda proceeded to his estranged wife’s homestead and demanded to have sex with her.

“On the 1st day of September 2019 at around 6.40pm the accused person went to the complainant’s place of residence and requested to have sexual intercourse with her but she refused. This angered the accused person who then hit the complainant with an iron bar once on the chest and she fell down,” said the prosecutor Mr Vumizulu Mangena.

The court was told Sibanda punched the complainant on the face as she lay on the ground.

A report was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

The complainant was taken to hospital where she was treated and discharged.

