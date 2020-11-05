AWARD-WINNING filmmaker Charles Mawungwa’s short movie Two Dead Government Officials that focuses on African nations’ challenges in tackling corruption is screening at the ongoing Africa Film for Impact festival in Nigeria.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mawungwa told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that having his film screening at the festival, which opened on Wednesday and closes on Saturday, was an honour to him and his wife-cum-scriptwriter Thandiwe Nyamasvisva-Mawungwa.

“We feel honoured to have our movie screening at this big festival which recognises films that will impact positive change in Africa,” he said.

“We were invited to the event, unfortunately we could not fly due to travel restrictions. We missed an opportunity to mingle with great talent and like-minded African filmmakers. Instead, we were forced to enjoy the red carpet event on Zoom.”

Nyamasvisva-Mawungwa, the scriptwriter is optimistic that the screening of the film at such a festival would have an impact on many African nations.

“This film is a commentary on the often overlooked complexities that need to be addressed in order to end corruption. I believe with exposure from festivals like Africa Film for Impact, this story will help inform decision-making at individual and policy levels,” she said.

The 22-minute film was developed from Thandie’s award-winning 2018 play that features Munya Chidzonga, Munyaradzi Guramatunhu and Felistus Tizola.

In the film, Chidzonga plays the role of Knowledge, the minister’s assistant, an ambitious young man who is usually under-appreciated while Tizola stars as Immaculate, the minister of national security, as a woman who is determined to end corruption in Zimbabwe, no matter the cost. Guramatunhu plays the role of Temptation, Immaculate’s irresponsible and spoilt adopted daughter who has been in America for the past 10 years.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...