TEEN Rescue Mission (TRM), a non-profit organisation founded by gospel musician Abraham Matuka recently partnered the Indian embassy, a development that will see its members getting job opportunities at Pepsi Zimbabwe and scholarships in India.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

The deal comes at a time TRM has been making efforts to keep young people off the streets and from immoral activities through various art competitions and training programmes.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Matuka said the opportunities facilitated by the embassy would enable them to fulfil their objectives of getting rid of idleness among local youths.

“This opportunity helps us to achieve our purpose. We cannot effectively influence youths to do the right thing while leaving them with nothing to fill the void of idleness since most of them are very active at this age,” he said.

“We would like to thank our sponsors and the Indian embassy for their unwavering support to our activities. Such support motivates us to achieve part of our mission to make young people responsible and reduce crime.”

Matuka said under the scholarship programme, young people would be sent to India to train in different vocations that would assist them to become entrepreneurs.

Outgoing Indian ambassador Rungsung Masakui pledged more and applauded TRM for making an attempt to keep teenagers away from deviant conduct.

“Most of the young people he (Matuka) has been interacting with are actually of a productive age, but because of the conditions that are prevailing in the country, and also for other reasons I think they have been distracted.

“He (Matuka) has been assisting to bring them back to the mainstream to make them more productive again, so we are quite excited about that,” he said.

Founded in 2018, Teen Rescue Mission assists teenagers and youths to abstain from drugs, crime and early sex, thereby moulding better citizens and future leaders.

