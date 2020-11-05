Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has promoted Air Commodore Brian Chikonzo to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

The promotion is effective from September 9 and was done in terms of the Defence Act.

Air Vice Marshal Chikonzo was the director-general operations in the Air Force of Zimbabwe and he has been reassigned to the African Union (AU) as Chief of Staff AU Standby Force. ac

Conferring the new rank in Harare yesterday, Commander ZDF, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, said the promotion came with hard work and dedication.

“It is prudent, therefore to remind you that being promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal is a gesture of goodwill, trust and confidence that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the ZDF (President Mnangagwa), and the Command Element have accorded you,” said General Sibanda.

“Relentlessly uphold your exemplary leadership principles and military expertise that you have acquired over your entire service for the betterment of the ZDF and our sovereign country.”

Gen Sibanda said the promotion came as a result of a range of considerations, among them merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, loyalty, selflessness and patriotism.

Air Vice Marshal Chikonzo vowed to continue working hard for the ZDF and the country at large.

“I wish to acknowledge and receive the honour and responsibility that has been thrust upon me through this promotion by our nation through the authority vested upon His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief Zimbabwe Defence Forces in accordance with the relevant provisions of the laws of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...