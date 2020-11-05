Mash West Bureau

Preparations for this year’s 73rd Mashonaland West Agricultural Show are now at an advanced stage.

The event is expected to run from November 12 to 14 under the theme: “Food Security through Smart Agriculture and Resilience to Climate Change”.

The event is usually held during the first week of August, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mashonaland West Agricultural Show Society chairman, Mr Godfrey Mavhankeni said this year’s event will have various exhibiting platforms, which will add value to exhibitors.

“The 2020 exhibiting platforms include on-site exhibition, online exhibition (ZRBD Website, Facebook and Instagram), radio infomercials and live broadcasts, and farmer radio and on-site classes,” he said.

“As you know our province is dominated by agricultural activities.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic destabilising things, we needed to do our part as a show society. We have to think outside the box to ensure that all our stakeholders, including the farmers, the Government and the private sector derive value from the event,” said Mr Mavhankeni.

