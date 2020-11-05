Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Nox and Master KG whose hit song My Melody is still popular with music lovers, said they are already working on two more singles.

Nox said the singles Kure Kure and Unity are likely to be as good as My Melody if not better as the aim is to get people into the festive mood.

The Ndinonyara hit-maker said if all goes according to plan, the singles will be released in the coming weeks.

Nox said the tracks will certainly get people grooving ahead of the festive season.

Kure Kure, he said, is a track most locals will likely relate to as it talks of a person who leaves his lover behind to seek greener pastures.

Nox, who is based in South Africa, started working with Master KG a few months back with their first work, My Melody being released with a video in August. This track was released timely as it rode on the success of Master KG’s Jerusalema single which earned global recognition following its dance challenge that attracted a lot of attention.

Three months down, My Melody has been viewed over one million times on YouTube and continues to enjoy airplay on top music stations, Channel O and MTV Africa.

Nox needs to stick to Master KG who is now internationally recognised and is giving Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido a good run for their money.

Recently Nox announced that he will tour Europe with Master KG next year and was excited about this planned tour.

“For a long time it wasn’t possible for me to tour the world because my music was just confined to Zimbabwe but after the collaboration with Master KG I now have international following,” said Nox.

Like this: Like Loading...