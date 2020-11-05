Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

URBAN grooves muso Maskiri is back in the limelight after releasing two tracks Mai Mukudzeyi featuring Vito and Mabude featuring Blackarose.

The tracks are gaining popularity from performance stints on Nashtv Color Vibes.

Born Alishias Musimbe, the musician for the past couple of years has been on and off.

Maskiri last dropped his sixth album titled Come Back which broke the eight-year jinx after the release of New Look in 2011. His other albums include Muviri Wese (2003), Blue Movie (2005), Tapinda Tapinda (2007) and Ndo Taundi Yacho (2009).

Since last year, he has been AWOL in the industry and his recent comeback according to him opens a new chapter in his music career.

“The last time I released some tracks they didn’t do well because it was underground and about trying to settle in South Africa. Now that I am back in the country because home is best, these tracks that I have released should claim my rightful place,” said Maskiri.

The track Mai Mukudzeyi is a confirmation that Maskiri, like wine, has matured with age.

One would be forgiven to think the track’s instrumentals are of the late superstar Paul Matavire’s Handirambe or American songwriter Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing.

“The track is a sign of my creativity and art of linking yesteryear great works with present settings in society. Being part of Colour Vibes has opened some doors for me on the marketing side. I’m working on an album called Mbinga from Binga which is due next year February,” he said.

Maskiri said what has kept him going in the cut throat industry is being good listener, hard worker and also learning from others.- Follow on [email protected]_mthire.

