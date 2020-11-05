Desmond Nleya

THE Security Services of Zimbabwe have been making headlines for good and bad reasons.

They are probably the most talked about organisations in our land albeit dividing public opinion. To some, they are the most loyal and hardworking set of civil servants who have stood the test of time. They have shown resilience in the maintenance of peace and security not only in the country but even beyond our borders.

Yet the other group views them with a different eye. They are regarded as the most brutal force that specialises in the abuse of human rights.

Outside their uniforms and barracks, some of them have been found wanting as they appear in the media for the wrong reasons. The most recent one being the arrest of two police officers in connection with the Henrietta Rushwaya gold-smuggling saga.

And yet there is another set of a special group within the uniformed forces which is never talked about. They seldom appear in the media for either the good or the wrong reasons.

Behind the camera and despite all the media blackout, low public opinion, the men and women in either green or grey continue teaching old horses new tricks.

The road to prison begins in the community to the walls of incarceration where convicted individuals meet a dedicated set of professionals.

Most people call them “guard jail” yet they are officers from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

They are teachers who give life corrections to inmates, rehabilitate them and hand them back to the society.

A visit by this reporter to some of the prison facilities around the country revealed more than what meets the eye about these professionals.

The passion, professionalism, knowledge, the zeal, verve, enthusiasm, hardwork, “never complaining” attitude exhibited by these officers is beyond explanation.

A recent visit to Anju Prison Farm in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province was an eye opener.

It was not a prison. Instead, it was a happy united society where both the officers and inmates blended well creating a “more than feel at home environment”.

The bond that existed between the inmates and the officers was impressive.

Relatives and friends tend to abandon convicted individuals hence prison officers become the only source of love and company.

“We are well looked after here, the officers are all I have since my family abandoned me. I have been given life changing skills by these officers and they are now part of my life,” said Meli Sibanda, one of the inmates at Anju Farm Prison.

Outside the prison walls and uniforms, ZPCS officers are probably the most disciplined force within the uniformed forces with very few cases of criminal activities being reported.

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube once described them as a rare breed of professionals whose devotion to duty is worth admiring.

“I want to thank the prison officers for the great job they are doing in the rehabilitation of inmates. It is the most difficult job to do and yet these officers have shown great passion and devotion in executing their duties,” she said during a visit to Khami Prisons recently.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, also commended the officers for their expertise which he said was impacting positively on the lives of inmates.

“I am really impressed. From what I see here I must say I am very happy and if the expertise I am seeing here can be fully implemented, then the ZPCS farms have the capacity to feed the nation,” said Dr Gumbo.

He continued: “What I saw here is beyond explanation. The way the officers tried to lecture me on the farming projects happening here left me with total admiration about the passion you have for your work.”

The institution has also over the years incorporated other institutions to foster a more robust rehabilitation process for the inmates, a sign of humanity and compassion for the inmates.

For example, Anju Farm partnered with the Lupane State University (LSU) to give farming expertise to inmates.

ZPCS Officer Commanding Matabeleland North Senior Assistant Commissioner Moddie Nkomo said the initiative helps inmates acquire lifetime skills.

“This move is meant to help them quickly re-integrate into society with some professional skills. So apart from doing practicals at the farm, we have lecturers from LSU who come here to teach them farming so that they get professional knowledge and farming skills,” said Snr Asst Comm Nkomo.

The inmates are also awarded certificates on completion of their farming courses.

Due to such engagements, the ZPCS has attracted interests from sister organisations who have borrowed a leaf from what they are doing.

“We have various projects at the farm. Today we put up a cage for 10 000 fingerlings in Lupane and 2 000 here at the farm. Zambia has started the same programme after coming to learn about it here. We also hosted our counterparts from Botswana some time ago a shown them various projects,” she said.

At a Command Handover ceremony held at Ntabazinduna Training Centre last week, President Mnangagwa applauded the ZPCS for its transformation that has seen the institution becoming a rehabilitation rather than a retribution centre.

He urged the institution to remain vigilant amid the rise of the sophisticated nature of criminal activities.

“In view of the increasingly sophisticated nature of criminal activities and the changing profile of offenders, I challenge correctional officers to constantly upgrade their skill-set to better execute their roles and duties. Be wary of daring offenders who are even prepared to corrupt law officers. Refuse to be corrupted,” said President Mnangagwa.

The ZPCS is constructing a female open prison in Marondera which is regarded as the first of its kind in the region.

It is therefore critical for both Government and society to team up and capacitate this dedicated, hardworking, passionate, loyal and disciplined institution to achieve a crime free country.

If fully funded and depending on their expertise, the prison officers can accelerate the attainment of the country’s vision 2030 agenda.

Everyone is a potential inmate hence bravo to the unsung heroes, the men and women in grey or green. – @Desmond Ndazi.

