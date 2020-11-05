Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

A 26-year-old man from Shurugwi, who had gone to visit his relatives in Mberengwa died after he was allegedly shot three times on the chest by police who were looking an armed robbery suspect.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when Lordrick Mutsveru of Musara village under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi was shot and killed by police who were looking for an armed robbery suspect Tichaona Mushanduri (21).

It is understood that eight police details who were armed with rifles raided a homestead in Mberengwa after getting a tip off that an armed robber was hiding at the homestead.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying it was unfortunate that Mutsveru was killed as police were looking for an armed robber.

“We are investigating the incident. We will fully investigate the matter and establish what really happened. We understand some of the relatives of the deceased had approached some sections of the media over the matter. We will not sweep anything under the carpet. We also advise the public to allow the police to conduct their investigations. If people are not happy we advise them to approach the Officer Commanding District Zvishavane,” he said.

A source said police were looking for the suspect who had allegedly robbed a haulage truck.

“The eight police officers were armed and when they got to the homestead, they knocked on the door where the suspect was said to be sleeping in the company of Lordrick Mutsveru. It is suspected that the suspect opened the door.

A police detail then fired some shots. Mutsveru allegedly staggered and fell back into the house. The suspect took advantage of the situation and fled the scene. Mutsveru was rushed to Mberengwa District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

