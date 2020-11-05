DAGGERS have been drawn in Makoni district in the highly charged Zanu PF district co-ordination committee (DCC) elections where three Zanu PF heavyweights are candidates.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The district is considered one of Manicaland province’s political hotbeds and is home to former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa.

The campaign period has torn the ruling party apart as supporters back the three party heavyweights that are contesting for chairmanship.

Makoni South MP and lawyer Misheck Mataranyika, is said to be leading the race, which comprises former vice-chairman Joseph Mujati, and Albert Nyakuedzwa, who is largely regarded as Mutasa’s disciple.

Mutasa was Manicaland provincial godfather in Zanu PF politics before he was expelled from the party by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

He was accused of belonging to a faction then called Gamatox.

Nyakuedzwa is former DCC chairman for Makoni district.

Mujati told NewsDay on the sidelines of a provincial co-ordination committee meeting recently that he had grassroots support.

“Yes, it’s true I am contesting, and I am confident that I will win the election,” he said

Mataranyika said: “I am eyeing the chairmanship, I feel I am the person who can improve the party’s standing ahead of the 2023 elections. As an MP, I feel that I have grassroots support.”

He added that he had spearheaded a number of developmental projects in the district.

However, Nyakuedzwa could not be reached on his mobile phone for a comment.

