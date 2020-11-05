IN a spirited effort to launch a comeback and end a four-year sabbatical, dendera musician Allan Chimbetu has engaged the services of three top music producers on his 10-track forthcoming album titled Urgent Matter to be launched on November14 at Nyaradzo Hall in Waterfalls, Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Allan is the younger brother to the late music star and founder of Orchestra Dendera Kings, Simon Chimbetu who died in 2015.

The Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman is confident that the album, which was produced by a creme de la creme team of producers among them Munya Vialy who is in Canada, Trust Samende and South Africa-based Keith Ferguson, was a masterpiece which would claim a place among the country’s best.

Speaking at a Press conference in the capital yesterday, Allan said although he had included digital instruments on the forthcoming album, he had however, maintained the dendera sparkle.

“We have worked with three top music producers who are well-known for their Midas touch and they have done a tremendous job. On the album we have blended live instruments with digital ones, but we managed to maintain the dendera flair,” he said.

“This Friday (tomorrow) he will be releasing one of the songs off the album titled Tiverengane as an appetiser ahead of the potentially explosive launch on November 14. I believe this album is the best of what we have done before although the best is yet to come.”

He said although he had composed some of the songs before the outbreak of the COVID-19, he perfected the tracks during the national lockdown that was put in place as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The production of the album, that features gospel singer Mathias Mhere and dendera crooner Sulumani Chimbetu, is being sponsored by Fasfit Matlock, a local company that specialises in automotives.

Speaking at the same Press conference, Fasfit Matlock branch manager Caroline Chizema said they came on board to support Allan after he reached out for assistance as one of those hard hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you are aware that this global COVID-19 pandemic has affected many, including our artistes like Allan Chimbetu, who used to survive much on live concerts which are however, currently banned as a measure to curb the spread of the virus, so he reached us and during the conversation we agreed that it was wiser to invest more in his music than a once-off assistance,” she said.

“While at first he (Allan) did not believe that we could fulfil his shared desires, we are glad that the project has taken shape and we are working on the logistics to launch it in a better and bigger way.”

Songs to feature on the album are title track Urgent Matter, Ndisina Mari, Nhodzerai featuring Sulumani Chimbetu, Sorry, Kombe (Mambure), Mudzimai Akarongeka, Tiverengane, Rwendo, Hello and Nyasha Dzinesu featuring gospel singer Mathias Mhere.

Other albums under Allan’s sleeve include Sonny (2006), Professor (2007), Simuka (2009) and Covenant (2016).

