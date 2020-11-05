HIGHLANDERS have paid homage to assistant coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu’s late father Bandock, who passed on this week.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Ndlovu family has been renowned for producing players who have gone on to excel at the Bulawayo giants.

Bandock passed on on Tuesday morning at Mpilo Central Hospital and will be buried at his rural home in Kezi tomorrow.

He had been unwell for some time.

In a condolence message to the Ndlovu family, Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe paid tribute to the man who has seen three of his sons playing for the team, while his grandson Nkosana came through the club’s junior ranks.

“The club takes this opportunity to convey sincere condolences to the Ndlovu family who are still trying to come to terms with this unusual development. Bekithemba, Dumisani, Mbongeni and Nkosana are Ndlovu’s (Bandock) biggest gift to the club which we shall forever cherish,” Mhlophe said.

“While Mbongeni and Nkosana are young players with a lot of potential, Bekithemba and Dumisani achieved a lot with the club during their playing days. We have no doubt Bekithemba, who is part of our technical staff, will also achieve a lot as a coach. It is sad that the man who gave them all the support and encouragement throughout their journeys leaves them before seeing them achieve more.”

Bekithemba is the most decorated, having captained the club to the league championships in 2004 and other domestic cups.

He left Highlanders the following season to join Moroka Swallows in South Africa, where he also played for Platinum Stars.

He returned home in 2009, played for Gunners and Bantu Rovers before finishing off his career at Highlanders in 2011 to take up coaching duties.

His impressive CV also includes representing the senior men’s national football team at the Africa Cup of Nations finals as well as Cosafa Cup tournaments.

Bekithemba’s brothers Dumisani “Fazo” played for Highlanders in 2014. He has also played premiership football with Triangle, How Mine and Bantu Rovers.

Mbongeni is currently in the books of Highlanders, where he has established himself as the club’s trusted left-back.

Nkosana came through the Bosso junior ranks, but couldn’t break into the senior team. He is playing for Hwange in the first division, but many believe that his talent will see him return to Highlanders at some stage in the future.

