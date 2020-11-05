Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa based up and coming songstress Lilly M has done her native city Bulawayo happy after the success of her latest work, a track titled Yorira featuring South Africa’s Lance Jnr which was released last Friday.

A day after its release, last Saturday, Lilly M (real name Lillian Sindisiwe Masuku) took the single to an international stage at a gig dubbed Road to Umshubelo at The Vaal, Cafe Monateng in Johannesburg.

At the gig, Lilly M shared the stage with Africa’s celebrated musicians Kwesta, Big Zulu, MFR Souls among others and she got a love warming reception from the audience.

Speaking from her Randburg North base in South Africa, Lilly M said the support being rendered to her after the event has given her the confidence to drop her debut Extended Play (EP).

“I have three singles under my career namely Happiness, Let me go and Yorira and the support I am getting from Yorira has pushed me to release my debut EP which will be released on November 27 and I’m excited about the production as it’s done by the hit maker Gobi.

“It was amazing participating at the event that has put me on the map as people came out in numbers and really showed love as I performed alongside SA’s best artistes,” said Lilly M.

The Lobengula West bred artiste said she was inspired to do music by his father Gerald Masuku and that has seen her focus on genres among them soulful trap with Vee Beats, house music with Lance Jnr and soulful hip-hop with the great late Cal Vin who she paid tribute to.

“Cal Vin and I did two tracks (Is you happy?) and (Ubutsha bethu) that were not released on digital stores but we performed them twice in Bulawayo and that was in 2016.

“We met through mutual friends. May his soul rest in peace. He was really an amazing person,” she said.

Lilly M is signed under KnaN Musi and is a lead singer at her church ‘Faithhill Church’, and frequently gets booked at church festivals/events around the Southern African region.

