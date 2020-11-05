Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have announced that the two cricketers as well as members of support staff, who tested positive for the coronavirus last month have since recovered.

Cricketers Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma have recovered together with two members of staff who tested positive for Covid-19. ZC on Thursday announced that the two had since recovered. The cricketers are expected to start training ahead of the start of the country’s domestic cricket season.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is pleased to announce the two players and two members of support staff who tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago have fully recovered. After returning negative results this week, the players, Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma, will be resuming training ahead of the 2020/21 domestic season, while the support staffers are also expected back on duty soon,’’ said ZC.

When the two players tested positive for Covid-19, the ZC Academy House in Harare, where Chakabva and Maruma were residing at the time was closed for fumigation and since been reopened.

“The Academy House in Harare, where the four stayed when they tested positive for the coronavirus, has been reopened after the facility was disinfected and deep-cleaned.”

Meanwhile, ZC announced that six players and a coach at local clubs who returned positive Covid-19 results in the last round of tests remain in isolation and they are all on their way to full recovery.

