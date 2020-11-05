Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services will soon venture into vehicle number plates production, a move meant to further push the department to self-sustainability.

This emerged during a ceremony where outgoing ZPCS Commissioner General, Major General (Retired) Paradzayi Zimondi was handing over the reins to Commissioner General Moses Cyril Ngawaite Chihobvu after 23 years at the helm.

The ceremony was held last Saturday at the ZPCS Ntabazinduna training depot with President Mnangagwa as the Chief Witnessing Officer.

In his acceptance speech, Com-Gen Chihobvu paid gratitude to a number of projects that have been spearheaded by Maj Gen (Rtd) Zimondi inclusive of the vehicle number plates scheme.

“I am delighted to mention that in one of his (Maj Gen (Rtd) Zimondi) continental tours to Kenya he emulated a national bankrolled project on vehicle number plates that was awarded to Kenya Prison Services.

“Inspired by the undertaking, a project charter has already been penciled to partner one of the higher learning institutions for a similar project here in Zimbabwe,” said Com-Gen Chihobvu.

He revealed that through Maj-Gen (Rtd) Zimondi’s apt leadership some of the prisons had now ventured into motorcycle production noting that this was all in efforts to uplift the face look of ZPCS.

“General Zimondi put in place a Farms Policy Document to standardize operations with the help of our valued stakeholders.

“Recently he ventured into an industrialised partnership dimension that is set to uplift the face look of the service where motor cycles are being assembled in some of our provinces, a process targeted to cover all our provinces in the long run,” said the new Commissioner General.

Comm-Gen Chihobvu had been Acting Commissioner-General since Maj-Gen (Rtd) Zimondi went on three months pre-retirement leave in July.

