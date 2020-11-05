The Trump campaign has lodged legal challenges in several states, demanding a recount in Wisconsin and attempting to cast doubt on the returns in Michigan and Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause counting the votes for the presidential election.

Currently 94 percent of the votes have been counted in the key state and Donald Trump has a 1% advantage over Democrat Joe Biden.

However the counties left to report, and absentee ballots, are suspected to have a high percentage of Democrat voters. Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, wrote on Twitter: “I have authorized lawyers for the Georgia Republican Party to file an emergency petition against the Chatham County Board of Elections to enforce election laws and prevent the unlawful counting of absentee ballots received after the election.”

According to the lawsuit a ‘Republican poll observer witnessed 53 late absentee ballots illegally added to a stack of on-time absentee ballots in Chatham County’. Nearly 5m votes have already been counted in the state.

The increasingly desperate Trump campaign has lodged legal challenges in several states, demanding a recount in Wisconsin and attempting to cast doubt on the returns in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump’s campaign falsely declared victory in Pennsylvania despite around a million votes not yet being counted, and said it was suing to stop votes being counted in that state too.

And the President flew off the handle on Twitter , falsely saying “we have claimed” Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and could claim Michigan. The President does not get to “claim” states and none of the first three have been called yet.

In a long-awaited statement in his home state of Delaware, Biden said “God willing” he would be the fourth challenger in history to defeat an incumbent President. And Biden – tipped to win the popular vote – said he was on track to win more than 70million votes, more than any ticket in the history of the country. The Democrat said he wanted “to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation.” He added: “We are campaigning as Democrats but I will govern as an American President.” Team Trump also moved to intervene over Pennsylvania in the Supreme Court. The political centre of the Supreme Court has shifted dramatically to the right during Donald Trump’s Presidency, including when he replaced liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with conservative Amy Coney Barrett. President Trump’s campaign manager also said he would “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden’s margin of victory was less than 1 percent. And Trump’s campaign announced legal action over ballots being counted in Michigan. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien claimed they “had not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law”. Trump’s son Eric Trump gave a furious press conference in Philadelphia saying “this is absolute fraud, we’ve seen it in Philadelphia before, they’re trying to make a mockery of the election of this country.” He added: “The Democrats know the only way they can win in this election is to cheat in Pennsylvania. “And we’ve seen it from day one. We found ballots in drainage ditches, they’re not letting our poll watchers watch the polls. “There’s video after video of them passing our collateral material in polling sites all over Philadelphia. “They’re trying to cheat! They’re trying to cheat! They have 3×5 printed big posters in polling locations all over the city saying to vote for Biden/Harris which is totally illegal.” – Mirror

Like this: Like Loading...