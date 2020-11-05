Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 59-YEAR-OLD man from Jotsholo in Matabeleland North allegedly lured a 13-year-old girl with money, into having sex with him.

The accused of Menyezwa village allegedly initially proposed love to the girl and she turned him down.

He started visiting her at her home where she lives with her grandmother and would each time give her at least $10. The accused later demanded sex from the juvenile.

On the first instance the two had sex in the bush as they walked from Cross Jotsholo Business Centre and also at the girl’s home on one of the old man’s visits. In terms of the country’s laws, juveniles below the age of 16 cannot consent to sex.

He was not asked to plead to two counts of rape when he appeared for initial remand before Lupane resident magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku.

The accused was remanded in custody to November 17 and advised to approach the High Court for bail.

Prosecuting Mr Derrick Nkosilathi Ndlovu said Khumalo committed the crime in September this year.

He had proposed love to the girl last year in October.

“Sometime in October 2019 the accused proposed love to the juvenile girl and she turned him down and told him that he was too old for her. He started pampering her with money whenever he visited her place of residence.

“Sometime in September the complainant was sent to buy beer by her grandmother at Cross Jotsholo Business Centre and on her way back she met the accused who accompanied her. Before reaching home the accused allegedly asked the complainant to have sex with him and she agreed. The two went to a nearby bush where they had sex once,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The court was told that the accused went to the complainant’s place of residence two days later to help her carry poles to fence the yard.

He once again asked the complainant to have sex with him and she agreed.

The matter came to light on Sunday when the girl’s grandmother became suspicious after seeing a change in her behaviour and she revealed how she had sex with the accused.

A report was made to the police leading to the man’sarrest.

The girl was referred to St Luke’s Hospital for medical examination.

