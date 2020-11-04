JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin’ono was last night re-arrested for contempt of court and defeating the course of justice.

BY MOSES MATENGA

Chin’ono’s lawyer Gift Mtisi confirmed the journalist’s arrest, adding that he would appear in court today.

“He has been arrested for contempt of court,” Mtisi said.

“They say he tweeted something while on bail. He is being detained, we are at the cells with him now.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Chin’ono posted on his Twitter handle messages that impaired the dignity, reputation and authority of the court.

He also stands accused of secretly communicating with members of the National Prosecuting Authority, an institution that is prosecuting him.

Chin’ono was first arrested in July and spent 44 days in pre-trial detention for allegedly inciting to commit public violence ahead of the July 31 foiled protests.

He was detained in remand prison together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume after being denied bail at the lower courts, only to be granted bail by the High Court.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi released Chin’ono on $10 000 bail and ordered him to refrain from posting inciting messages on social media platforms until finalisation of the case.

The journalist has been at the forefront of exposing high-profile corruption scandals, among them the US$60 million COVID-19 scam involving Drax International local representative Delish Nguwaya and former Health minister Obadiah Moyo.

Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala (MDC Alliance) and Ngarivhume, who are part of the #31July Movement, condemned Chin’ono’s arrest and said they would address a Press conference in Harare on the matter today.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...