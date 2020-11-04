Online Reporter

MUTARE gold dealer David Crosby is employed by a licenced gold buyer – Skorus Investments – which was awarded a buying agency permit by Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

Sunday Mail Online gleaned some of Skorus documents which showed that the firm holds a valid permit which expires on December 31, 2020.

Crosby was arrested last week for alleged obstruction of justice after he allegedly persuaded the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director, Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, to release David Mucheche who had been nabbed for illegal possession of 1,3 kilogrammes of gold.

Crosby was remanded in custody to November 16 while trial is expected to start on November 23, 2020.

It has emerged that Crosby’s employer – Skorus Investments is a legit gold dealing entity. Fidelity Printers and Refiners general manager, Mr Fradreck Kunaka, confirmed that Skorus is a bona fide gold buyer.

“We wish to confirm that the permit you sent through under permit holder – Skorus Investments, serial number 002413 is authentic,” he said.

In a statement, Skorus Investments said, “David Crosby is not himself a gold dealer but works for Fidelity-licenced company called Skorus Investments Private Limited. Skorus Investments whom Crosby works for bought and delivered five tonnes of gold to Fidelity this year.”

