Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Government has offered civil servants a 60 percent salary increment which will see the least paid employee getting ZWL$ 13 590 with effect from November 01, 2020.

The majority of teachers are expected to get ZWL$ 15 600 after being awarded an additional $517 Covid 19 allowance.

This came out of the meeting convened between Government and the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) held today.

Apex Council Chairperson Mrs Cecelia Alexander said Government had offered civil servants a 60 percent salary increment.

“The much awaited NJNC meeting where the Government was expected to feedback and move significantly on the cost of living adjustment for civil servants has been finally held this third day of November 2020. In the previous meeting, the Government had made an offer of 40 percent of the total package and today increased it by a further 20 percent of the current earnings of an individual. This new offer is to be with effect from 01 November 2020.

The new offer would see the salaries as grade B1- $13590, C5-$14105, D1-$15077, E1-$16430. D grade where most education personnel belong to has been awarded a special Covid-19 allowance of 10 percent of basic salary that translates to $517,” she said.

Mrs Alexander said NJNC asked for the adjournment of the meeting to Wednesday to enable them to give feedback of the new offers to their full council and constituency.

“The workers side flatly rejected, the offer for calling short of addressing the incapacitation of civil servants. However, the workers side asked for an adjournment to tomorrow for a feedback to its full Council and it’s constituency on the way forward to the said offer and expect to meet the Government this week for workers’ position,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...