Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

FRONTLINE workers in the battle against Covid-19 in Zimbabwe have recorded a clean bill of health, with all 653 healthcare workers that were infected with the virus in Zimbabwe having since recovered.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had 8410 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 7942 recoveries and 246 deaths.

Yesterday, 21 new cases were recorded with one more death registered in Bulawayo. The National recovery rate stands at 94,4 percent while they are 222 active cases in the country currently.

In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said that all the country’s healthcare workers that contracted the virus had recovered from it.

Minister Mutsvangwa announced this as Cabinet reflected on a weekly update by the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Chairperson of the Ad- Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19.

“The recovery rate is 94 per cent with a total of seven thousand eight hundred and eighty-four (7 884) persons having recovered from the virus compared to the seven thousand seven hundred and seventy-one (7 771) recoveries that were reported last week. New cases for week 43 stood at 105, compared to 158 in week 42. The total number of infected health care workers remains at 653, all of whom have since recovered as of today,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...