A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly evaded a roadblock along Lomagundi Road in Harare and attempted to bribe a security guard who was manning a farm in the area in a bid to avoid police.

Following his arrest, police recovered 17 bales believed to have been smuggled into the country through Chirundu Border Post.

Malusi Chagwedera of Chinhoyi was arrested on Sunday while driving a Nissan Caravan (AFA 6089), which he was using to transport the smuggled goods.

It is alleged that on approaching a roadblock in the Westgate area, Chagwedera evaded the roadblock by turning left into Goodhope Road, which leads to some farming areas.

During the process, he approached a security guard manning one of the farms and offered him a bribe so that he would be allowed passage.

The head of security at the farm, who was passing near the scene, is reported to have heard the conversation and confronted Chagwedera before alerting the police, leading to his arrest.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered the 17 bales of second-hand clothes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

“On November 1, 2020, a Chinhoyi man evaded a police roadblock and tried to bribe a security guard manning a boom gate at a farm in Harare to allow him passage. He was arrested by police after his vehicle was searched and 17 bales of smuggled clothing were recovered,” he said.

Meanwhile, nine people were arrested in Beitbridge last week after they were intercepted by police crossing into Zimbabwe from South Africa.

The nine were charged under the Immigration Act for exiting the country by evasion.

Two of the suspects were additionally charged for importing hazardous substances without a permit after being found in possession of 80 litres of fuel.

On the same date, at the Masvingo-Beitbridge turnoff, police arrested two women who had smuggled nine sacks containing various clothes. They have since paid the requisite duty.

Police in Mahusekwa also intercepted a green Mercedes Benz Sprinter registration number ADC 3834, along the Harare-Hwedza Road, which was loaded with 22 goats on October 24 at around 0230 hours.

The driver of the vehicle was waived to stop by a motorised police patrol team but failed to stop resulting with a high speed chase.

Police said the driver later stopped and together with four other occupants, they vanished into the darkness.

The goats were recovered, but no report that they were stolen has been made.

Farmers missing their goats can contact officers at Mahusekwa Police Station.

