Langton Nyakwenda

ZIMBABWE international star striker, Khama Billiat, will make his 50th league appearance for Kaizer Chiefs, who host newly promoted TS Galaxy Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Warriors player has scored eight goals in 49 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs and is yet to open his account this term.

Billiat joined Amakhosi in 2018 after a hugely successful stint at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won a CAF Chmapions League medal in 2016.

He was also named the best player in the South African Premiership that season and fell short of winning the African-based African Player of the Year award, which went to then-Sundowns teammate Dennis Onyango.

However, things have not been rosy for Billiat at Chiefs, where he is a top-earner.

Eight goals in 49 matches is not a good statistic. Billiat was recently asked by new coach Gavin Hunt to keep it cool after the gaffer noticed that the striker was frustrated and was trying to do too much.

Chiefs play TS Galaxy at Soccer City at 7.30pm.

DStv Premiership fixtures: Bloemfontein Celtic v Orlando Pirates; AmaZulu v Black Leopards; Baroka v Golden Arrows; Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns; Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy; SuperSport United v Stellenbosch; TTM v Swallows. All matches kick off at 7.30pm

