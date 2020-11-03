A 23-YEAR-OLD Chivhu woman on Monday allegedly struck her husband with a log during a dispute over a towel, which resulted in his death.

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday said Eneresi Nyandoro of Mutoro area in Chivhu struck her now-deceased husband, Shadreck Phiri (28), with a log during an altercation.

“On Monday, Nyandoro went to Mandadya River for laundry. She took a towel which she shared with her husband and returned late in the evening. A misunderstanding ensued between the two pertaining to why she had spent the whole day at the river with the towel,” Mwanza said.

The following day, they resumed the argument.

It is said that Phiri took a log and struck his wife once on the head.

But Nyandoro then wrested the log from him and struck him on the head.

Phiri later went into the bedroom complaining of a severe headache. His wife informed their employer, who drove from Harare and took him to Nyamhere Clinic.

He was, however, referred to Chivhu General Hospital, but he died before admission. Nyandoro is said to have sustained internal injuries.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Nyandoro’s arrest.

Barely a month ago, a woman from the Featherstone area of Chivhu was arraigned before the courts on murder charges after she hacked her husband to death with an axe during a domestic dispute.

Mwanza urged the public to resolve domestic disputes amicably to avoid loss of life over petty issues.

lFollow Miriam on Twitter

@FloMangwaya

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...