ZIMBABWEAN model and television presenter with MTV Base, Kim Jayde Robinson (pictured) has been chosen to be the host of a series of online interviews with Zimbabwean personalities in an initiative to celebrate Zimbabweans around the globe.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The programme (online interviews) by CMG International Media Group and sponsored by the World Remit (a global payments company) will premiere this Thursday with South Africa-based Zimbabwean Amapiano star Sha Sha being the first guest.

As part of the programme, Jayde is set to host various personalities among them Australia-based entrepreneurs The Mango Twins, Canada-based real estate moguls Zeb and Colleen Tsikira (The Tsikiras), rapper and actor Tehn Diamond as well as celebrity journalist Makho Ndlovu.

CMG International chairman Conrad Mwanza told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the interviews will be streamed live and exclusively on Zimcelebs, Nehanda Radio, Kim Jayde and World Remit social media platforms, with the weekly shows running until the end of December.

“This new online series aims to broaden the horizons of Zimbabweans by showcasing the talents of their fellow countrymen, offering a glimpse into their journeys towards success and the interviews will air every Thursday on the Facebook and Instagram platforms of Nehanda Radio and Zimcelebs,” he said.

“Now is the time to appreciate the movers and shakers in our communities across the globe. Celebrating global Zimbabweans is a movement to highlight the inspirational Zimbabwean figures making their mark around the world.”

Mwanza said viewers can expect a fun, insightful and altogether entertaining experience as they bring some of the people’s favourite people in candid conversations.

“Zimbabweans are doing amazing things and what a better way than to tell the stories by one of our brightest stars, Kim Jayde. In World Remit, we have a partner with a global presence and a key player in supporting community stories to ensure that we keep aiming higher,” he said.

“We are excited to partner with World Remit and Kim Jayde in bringing these wonderful stories to the people. We invite everyone to log on and follow the engaging interviews with Kim Jayde on Facebook and Instagram platforms.”

The head of Sub-Saharan Africa and country director for Zimbabwe at World Remit, Pardon Mujakachi said many Zimbabweans had migrated to countries across the world in a bid to access opportunities and support friends and family at home.

“They have made great contributions to their host countries and have transferred the same to their home country. As an innovative and forward-thinking organisation, we are not oblivious to this,” he said.

“We go beyond providing a platform for money transfers and connect people, amplifying their impacts and showcasing their heart-warming success stories to the world.”

CMG International is an international media company led by Mwanza and actively highlights Zimbabwean success stories and businesses around the world, notably through the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards.

 Follow Sharon on

Twitter @sharonsibindi

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...