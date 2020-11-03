THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has threatened to roll out a nationwide strike to press for United States dollar-based salaries and better working conditions.

BY RICHARD MPONDE

ZCTU president Peter Mutasa yesterday said the labour body was mobilising for the national shutdown with the date for the showdown set to be announced soon.

“It’s true we are mobilising for the national shutdown,” Mutasa said.

He also took to Twitter to mobilise for the mass protests.

“Workers and citizens of Zimbabwe arise. Towards a general strike! Our struggle is not going to be one day, one week, one month or a year, but lifetime. Speak up against any form of injustice, oppression or exploitation,” he posted.

“Workers have been demanding that they be paid a living wage. Since February, the labour movement representatives at the Tripartite Negotiating Forum have been clear that workers must be paid in US dollars in order to restore the value that has been eroded by inflation and devaluation,” Mutasa wrote.

“The government and business representatives requested for six months to either stabilise the economy or dollarise. The government has dollarised almost everything, including trade and taxes, except salaries.”

The call for the mass protests came at a time teachers’ unions are divided, with other unions accusing Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) of selling out the struggle.

This was after Zimta Nicodemously met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday last week, where they agreed on a US$320 minimum wage, down from their common position of US$520.

Past protests by the labour unions have often turned violent after government unleashed soldiers on protesters. Protests led by ZCTU in January last year resulted in 18 deaths.

