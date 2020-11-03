AUTHOR and poet Munyaradzi Bopoto said his recently published debut anthology tilted Talking to Walls, a foreword from John Eppel aims to re-connect people with their inner being.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

The 23-year-old Bopoto is one of this year’s contestants for the Lafarge Poetry Slam that roared to live on Monday with curtains coming down this Friday live-streamed online on the Heart and Soul Facebook page.

Heart & Soul TV (HSTV), is part of Alpha Media Holdings, the publishers of NewsDay, The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent and Southern Eye.

“The book Talking to Walls, printed under Pentaculat publishers, is a about self-introspection, solitude, self-identity and the anthology encourages the readers to look within themselves to find answers and solace,” he said.

“I wrote the book because with the technology trends we follow, I have come to realise that most people nowadays are not self-conscious and this book will help them re-connect with their inner being,”

Bopoto said the book has been well received as those who have read it expressed contentment having enjoyed everything from the title to the content.

“Hard copies of the book can be found at the Books of Zimbabwe Bookshops and at Pioneer House, 5th floor in the city (Bulawayo) while soft copies will be available on Amazon soon,” he said.

Bopoto said his love for reading drew him to art, and pick up a pen, adding that everything in his life became an inspiration.

“I started writing when I was 16 years, my work has featured in the Best ‘New’ African Poets 2018 anthology, Nationalism Anthology and The Standard newspaper. My poetry was also translated into Spanish and published in the Libero Americano Journal,” he said.

