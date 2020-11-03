Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based sungura group, Kwejani has released a six-track album whose songs mainly encourage people to remain hopeful in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The band that is based in Jambezi last released an album titled Kungakonani last year.

Band leader, Sizwangendaba Ncube who took over from the late founder Christopher Shoko, said the new album titled Chijalamatanga was released on Sunday and is in three languages, Nambya, Tonga and IsiNdebele. Songs on the album are Chilimba Basimbi, Fukula, Usude Kundisolesa, Thandaza and Unhu Untye.

“The songs carry messages around Covid-19 as the pandemic affected everyone’s life including us musicians. People lost jobs and families were affected. This album seeks to comfort people and give them hope that God will intervene,” said Ncube.

He said the latest album is their 11th since the new look Kwejani started recording in 2000.

Ncube said he was grateful to individuals who assisted in the production of the new album including an engineer called Denmark from Bulawayo and a local Stephen Dube.

“I’m grateful to everyone who helped with the production of the album. I also want to thank fans for being there all the time and encouraging us to work hard,” said Ncube.

He however, said the suspension of live shows as a result of the ongoing lockdown will greatly affect the marketing of the album. – @ncubeleon

